Craig Hallum Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Sell

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.67.

FCEL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 18,570,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,064,086. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $429.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.59.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 69.85% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,029,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

