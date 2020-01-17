Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 465,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Crane by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Crane by 159.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Crane by 58.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crane by 137.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crane by 36.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. Crane has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?