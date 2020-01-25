Crane (CR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Crane has set its FY19 guidance at $5.90-6.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CR opened at $85.52 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.59.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

