Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Crane stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.58. 310,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Cash Flow