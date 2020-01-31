Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CR. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

CR stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,187 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $15,632,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

