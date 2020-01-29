Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $85.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 828.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 389,187 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1,655.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,442,000 after buying an additional 88,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

