Craneware’s (CRW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday.

LON CRW opened at GBX 1,980 ($26.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.17 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,359 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,198.74. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

In other Craneware news, insider Will Whitehorn bought 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

