Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,800 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CWK. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,230 ($42.49).

Shares of LON CWK traded up GBX 26.63 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,514.63 ($46.23). 128,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,337. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,724 ($48.99). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,372.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,033.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

