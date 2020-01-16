Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWK. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

Shares of Cranswick stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,396 ($44.67). 68,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,337. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,474 ($45.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,273.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,976.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

