Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWK. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Cranswick from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,170 ($41.70).

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,500.40 ($46.05) on Monday. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,724 ($48.99). The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,328.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,007.58.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

