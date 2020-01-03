Shen Shubin Photo: Courtesy of the Beijiao Cultural Center

The Embrace series Photo: Courtesy of the Beijiao Cultural Center

Lions, giraffe, zebras, monkeys… a new exhibition featuring the artwork of Chinese artist Shen Shubin has turned the Beijiao Cultural Center in Foshan, South China‘s Guangdong Province, into a painted zoo with his animal-themed works.

The Creative Evolution exhibition features dozens of his paintings from this year including The Rational Meaning of Beijing series and Orientation series as well as some of his classic works like the Embrace series.

Shen began creating animal-inspired art years ago. According to the artist, he has been an animal lover since childhood, a time when he liked to play with cats, dogs and even rabbits.

“In the early Embrace series, you will see animals embrace each other even though some of them are enemies,” the artist said at a talk prior to the opening of the exhibition on Saturday.

“We can see a clear message of understanding, reconciliation and peace.”

“What Shen does is to find a balance between reality and ideals. The ruins appearing in his paintings from time to time show his thoughts on today‘s society and the reconstruction of human society,” exhibition curator Gao Yuan told media at the opening.

In order to portray these animals, Shen often spends a lot of time researching them and watching them in videos.

“However, even more important is the feelings behind these creatures, which delivers a certain message to viewers,” the artist said.

The exhibition is set to run until December 10 before touring to the artist‘s hometown in North China‘s Shanxi Province.

