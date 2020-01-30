CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Shares Down 6.3%

CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

CREC/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

