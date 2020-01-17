Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

BAP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $199.83 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day moving average of $213.56.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

