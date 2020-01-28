Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $453.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.67. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total transaction of $6,873,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,160,419. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

