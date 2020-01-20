Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.86 and the highest is $9.04. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $7.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $35.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.92 to $35.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $27.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $38.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

CACC opened at $450.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.26.

In related news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total transaction of $6,751,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,437 shares of company stock worth $37,522,119 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,336,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

