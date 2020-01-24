Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 15,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.98, for a total value of $6,764,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total value of $6,873,600.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total value of $6,751,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $4,448,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total value of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total value of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total value of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total value of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $459.59 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $385.36 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

