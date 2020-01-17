Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 960,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,437 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,569 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 390.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,336,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,684.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 339.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CACC. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $447.87. The company had a trading volume of 64,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.46 and a 200 day moving average of $455.42. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

