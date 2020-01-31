Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $466.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.26. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $385.36 and a 12 month high of $509.99.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

In other news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total value of $4,249,359.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,437 shares of company stock valued at $64,889,469 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

