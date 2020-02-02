Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Down 8.1% Following Insider Selling

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $405.80 and last traded at $428.98, 608,148 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 342% from the average session volume of 137,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.84.

Specifically, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $410.61 per share, for a total transaction of $513,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,437 shares of company stock worth $64,889,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a current ratio of 29.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

