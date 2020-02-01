Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.17.

Shares of CACC traded down $37.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.98. 607,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,490. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.25 and its 200-day moving average is $452.93. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $385.36 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a current ratio of 29.49.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,437 shares of company stock valued at $64,889,469. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

