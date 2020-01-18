Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €125.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.07 ($122.17).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €115.50 ($134.30) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €101.50.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

