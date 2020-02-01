Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

LON RDSB traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,000 ($26.31). 8,479,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,232.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,306.78. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

