Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €145.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.18 ($147.88).

Shares of SIE opened at €117.20 ($136.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.41. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

