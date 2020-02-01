Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $293.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $291.00 price target (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.16.

CP stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.81. The company had a trading volume of 692,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $269.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,823,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,675,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

