Credit Suisse Group Boosts Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$74.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.07.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$71.04 on Monday. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$54.46 and a 1-year high of C$71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.12.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 68.63%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

