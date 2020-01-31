Credit Suisse Group Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $97.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 122,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,524,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,591,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 158,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

