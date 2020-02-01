Credit Suisse Group Cuts Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $296.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $298.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.00. 383,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,745. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $196.26 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.88 and its 200-day moving average is $234.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

