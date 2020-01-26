Credit Suisse Group Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $115.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,665. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,954,000 after acquiring an additional 623,322 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund