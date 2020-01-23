Credit Suisse Group Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $68.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPD. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of EXPD opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,735,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 986,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

