Credit Suisse Group Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target to GBX 2,750

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Main First Bank began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

RDSA opened at GBX 1,994.40 ($26.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,227.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,311.54. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?