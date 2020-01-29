Credit Suisse Group Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $99.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

