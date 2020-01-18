Credit Suisse Group Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $173.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAT. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.44.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,205,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.3% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $233,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,541.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 343,689 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 257.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,167,000 after purchasing an additional 735,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

