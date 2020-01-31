Credit Suisse Group Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $520.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $420.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura raised their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $474.18.

CHTR traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,849. The stock has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.59. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $319.30 and a 52 week high of $517.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $159,437,000. Cryder Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $91,128,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $77,454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

