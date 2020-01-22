Credit Suisse Group Raises Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target to GBX 150

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Investec assumed coverage on Hays in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.27 ($2.20).

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 165 ($2.17) on Monday. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.63.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

