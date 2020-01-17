Credit Suisse Group Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $147.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. 14,369,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,312,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 126,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,736,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

