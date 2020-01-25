Credit Suisse Group Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.67.

LEA stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.75. 687,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,787. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

