Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Societe Generale lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,042 ($26.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,002.65. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and a P/E ratio of 237.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders purchased a total of 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681 over the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

