Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,221.22 ($81.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,094.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,168.99. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

In other news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

