Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €99.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEI. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.53 ($120.38).

ETR BEI traded down €1.00 ($1.16) on Wednesday, hitting €106.00 ($123.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.54.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

