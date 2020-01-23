Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports