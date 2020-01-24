Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $440.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.58.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $351.00. 13,972,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

