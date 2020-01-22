Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 888.30 ($11.69).

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.15) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 937.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 845.84. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 989 ($13.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02.

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

