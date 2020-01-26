Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,862.70 ($24.50).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,831.50 ($24.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.22. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,899.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,906.76.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

