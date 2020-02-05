Credit Suisse Group Trims Metlife (NYSE:MET) Target Price to $60.00

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of MET traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.20. 4,540,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 28.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 37.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 47.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 36,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

