Credit Suisse Group Trims Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $54.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 219,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 184,927 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 70,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 133,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

