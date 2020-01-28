Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) to “Buy”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 419.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 725,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 653.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 90,151 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 142.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)