Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 37,773 shares changing hands.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

