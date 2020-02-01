Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, approximately 410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.29% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

