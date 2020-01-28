Cree (CREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Cree has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.11)-($0.07) EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cree to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CREE stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. Cree has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CREE. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners