Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.15–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.9 million.Cree also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CREE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

Cree stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.86. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

